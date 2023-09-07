Parcel solution providers team up

Green Mountain Technology and Reveel Group, which provide support solutions to different segments of the parcel shipping industry, have formed a partnership to leverage their respective skill sets, the companies announced Wednesday.

Green Mountain typically provides personalized service to enterprise customers with complex parcel-shipping needs, often becoming an extension of their business. Reveel, by contrast, focuses on the small to midsize end of the market where shippers with less complex requirements can access Reveel’s platform to compare parcel offerings and manage their own transactions.

In an interview Thursday, Josh Dunham, Reveel’s co-founder and CEO, said his company often gets business leads from enterprise customers with detailed needs that may not be a good fit for Reveel’s services. Conversely, Green Mountain gets leads from smaller to midsize shippers who don’t need the hands-on, high-touch approach that Green Mountain specializes in, Dunham said. Those prospective customers could be referred to Reveel, he said.

Through this collaboration, “we can ensure that parcel shippers of all sizes have access to the best-in-class solutions they need to thrive in today’s complex shipping landscape,” said Jim Jacobs, co-founder and CCO of Green Mountain, in a statement.

In the same statement, Dunham said the partnership “aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing all shippers with cutting-edge parcel spend management solutions.”



