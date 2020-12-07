Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

Mexican police find $62M in drugs in abandoned truck near border

Authorities make massive drug seizure in US-Mexico border city of Juárez

Noi Mahoney Noi Mahoney Monday, December 7, 2020
0 71 Less than a minute
Police in Juárez, Mexico found an abandoned truck near the US-Mexico border stashed with fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin. Pictured is the international bridge connecting El Paso, Texas to Juárez. (Photo: CBP)

Mexican police found more than $62 million worth of narcotics hidden inside a tractor-trailer that was abandoned just south of the United States-Mexico border, according to the office of Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada.

The incident occured Saturday night when authorities in Juárez, Mexico, received an anonymous tip about an abandoned truck in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities found a flatbed tractor-trailer loaded with sacks of plaster mix. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics on the truck, whose cargo was covered with tarps, according to reports. 

According to a release from the office of the mayor in Juárez, the drugs found included:

  • 8,810 pounds of fentanyl.
  • 145 pounds of methamphetamine.
  • 13,216 pounds of heroin.
  • 2,894 pounds of marijuana.

Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of $62.8 million. No arrests have been made.

Juárez is across the U.S.-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

