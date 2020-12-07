Mexican police find $62M in drugs in abandoned truck near border

Mexican police found more than $62 million worth of narcotics hidden inside a tractor-trailer that was abandoned just south of the United States-Mexico border, according to the office of Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada.
The incident occured Saturday night when authorities in Juárez, Mexico, received an anonymous tip about an abandoned truck in a residential neighborhood.
Authorities found a flatbed tractor-trailer loaded with sacks of plaster mix. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics on the truck, whose cargo was covered with tarps, according to reports.
According to a release from the office of the mayor in Juárez, the drugs found included:
- 8,810 pounds of fentanyl.
- 145 pounds of methamphetamine.
- 13,216 pounds of heroin.
- 2,894 pounds of marijuana.
Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of $62.8 million. No arrests have been made.
Juárez is across the U.S.-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas.
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.
More articles by Noi Mahoney
China replaces Mexico as U.S. top trading partner
Austin’s stretch of I-35 has worst traffic in Texas
2 women face federal terror charge over train interference