Mexican police find $62M in drugs in abandoned truck near border

Mexican police found more than $62 million worth of narcotics hidden inside a tractor-trailer that was abandoned just south of the United States-Mexico border, according to the office of Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada.

The incident occured Saturday night when authorities in Juárez, Mexico, received an anonymous tip about an abandoned truck in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities found a flatbed tractor-trailer loaded with sacks of plaster mix. A drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics on the truck, whose cargo was covered with tarps, according to reports.

According to a release from the office of the mayor in Juárez, the drugs found included:

8,810 pounds of fentanyl.

145 pounds of methamphetamine.

13,216 pounds of heroin.

2,894 pounds of marijuana.

Police said the drugs have an estimated street value of $62.8 million. No arrests have been made.

Juárez is across the U.S.-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas.

