Port of LA topples Laredo, Texas, as top US trade gateway for July

The Port of Los Angeles replaced Laredo, Texas, as the No. 1 U.S. trade gateway in July among the nation’s 450 airports, seaports and border crossings, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

It was the first time in 15 months that an international gateway other than Laredo was the country’s top-ranked commercial trade port.

Trade at the Port of LA for July increased 24% year over year to $30 billion. Laredo ranked No. 2 at $28.3 billion, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport at $24.4 billion.

Trade through Laredo during July increased 9% year over year from the same month in 2023, while trade was up 16% year over year at Chicago O’Hare.



