Port of Singapore congestion raising spot market prices, report finds

Congestion at the Port of Singapore has slowed docking of trade vessels and boosted spot market prices.

That is according to a recently published “Supply Chain Market Pulse” report by global consulting firm AlixPartners. It finds that the demand/supply dynamic for ocean trade has reversed in recent months. The June report says that while demand is not up, supply constraints have severely restricted available ocean vessels, resulting in higher spot market prices for now.

Compared with significantly lower rates in relatively stable trucking markets, maritime shippers are dealing with international service and pricing volatility.

Singapore congestion

Congestion at the Port of Singapore and, to a lesser degree, at some other Southeast Asia ports, is creating an imbalance of equipment that is raising both local and global spot market pricing. The AlixPartners report states that vessels waiting at the Port of Singapore have steadily climbed since January, hitting a high of almost 100.



