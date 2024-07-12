Prime Day 2024: 4 things to know 4 days out

Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, and FreightWaves has you covered with four quick tips going into Amazon’s largest summer sale.
1. When is Prime Day, and who gets discounts?
The two-day sale starts at 3:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday, July 16, and runs through Wednesday, July 17. Prime Day discounts are available to all Amazon Prime members across all payment plans.
Prime subscriptions are currently available in a 30-day free trial to new members, and they cost $14.99 monthly afterward. Prime Access is also available at a cheaper cost of $6.99 monthly to recipients of SNAP, Medicaid or other qualifying government programs. Young adults 18-24 and college students can pay a discounted $7.49 monthly for Prime Student.
2. What items are being discounted?
Millions of items across 35 categories will be discounted for Prime Day this year. Some highlights from electronics, fashion, beauty and home products include:
- Up to 50% off on select all-new Amazon devices including Echo Spot, Blink Mini 2 and Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.
- Up to 40% off on Sony headphones.
- Up to 30% off on select shoes and apparel from New Balance.
- Up to 40% off on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare.
- Up to 50% off on Keurig coffee brewers.
- Up to 45% off on iRobot Roomba vacuums, mops and combos.
3. Early Prime Day deals
As of Friday, some deals are currently available as early Prime Day Deals. These deals include Amazon smart home devices, everyday essentials, clothing and other electronics and gadgets. Additionally, Amazon Prime is offering big discounts for those shopping early for back to school products like backpacks, pencils/pens, notebooks and other supplies.
4. Shopping small and local
Customers have the option of shopping local this Prime Day with Amazon’s Support Small search category. This page allows shoppers to filter their search for small and/or local businesses to buy products from. Many of these stores will list products on sale for Prime Day.