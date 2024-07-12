Prime Day 2024: 4 things to know 4 days out

Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, and FreightWaves has you covered with four quick tips going into Amazon’s largest summer sale.

1. When is Prime Day, and who gets discounts?

The two-day sale starts at 3:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday, July 16, and runs through Wednesday, July 17. Prime Day discounts are available to all Amazon Prime members across all payment plans.

Prime subscriptions are currently available in a 30-day free trial to new members, and they cost $14.99 monthly afterward. Prime Access is also available at a cheaper cost of $6.99 monthly to recipients of SNAP, Medicaid or other qualifying government programs. Young adults 18-24 and college students can pay a discounted $7.49 monthly for Prime Student.