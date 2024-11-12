Protest on Mexican side of World Trade Bridge halts northbound cargo traffic

A protest at the Mexico border has caused a major backup at the busiest cargo bridge in the U.S.

Around noon on Tuesday, protestors in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, began blocking the roadway on the Mexico side of the World Trade Bridge that connects to Laredo, Texas.

All northbound cargo trucks carrying goods from Mexico to the U.S. are being blocked at the bridge, said Armando Taboada, assistant director of field operations at the Laredo Field Office.

“There is a protest in the city of Nuevo Laredo … affecting World Trade Bridge north and south bound traffic,” Taboada said in an email to the trade community. “The Colombia Solidarity Bridge is open and processing shipments in both directions.”



