Protest on Mexican side of World Trade Bridge halts northbound cargo traffic

A protest at the Mexico border has caused a major backup at the busiest cargo bridge in the U.S.
Around noon on Tuesday, protestors in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, began blocking the roadway on the Mexico side of the World Trade Bridge that connects to Laredo, Texas.
All northbound cargo trucks carrying goods from Mexico to the U.S. are being blocked at the bridge, said Armando Taboada, assistant director of field operations at the Laredo Field Office.
“There is a protest in the city of Nuevo Laredo … affecting World Trade Bridge north and south bound traffic,” Taboada said in an email to the trade community. “The Colombia Solidarity Bridge is open and processing shipments in both directions.”
More than 100 people have been reported to be involved in the demonstrations.
According to Horacero and Reforma, the demonstrators are seeking justice for victims of forced disappearances, with the majority of the missing people being victims of criminal organizations such as cartels.
The protesters warned authorities that they will not leave until they meet with state or federal officials.
Port Laredo, Texas, which includes the World Trade and Colombia Solidarity bridges, was the No. 1 U.S. trade gateway in August among the nation’s 450 airports, seaports and border crossings, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.
Trade in August totaled $30.7 billion in Laredo. The Laredo Port of Entry processes 8,000 to 10,000 cargo trucks daily.