Purolator targets summer service for initial ATR converted freighter

Purolator, Canada’s largest overnight parcel carrier and a large logistics services provider, said Tuesday it expects the first of three replacement freighter aircraft used in regional service to enter service in late June.

KF Aerospace, which operates cargo feeder service for Purolator in British Columbia from Purolator’s hub at Vancouver International Airport, announced its airframe modification and maintenance division has completed the passenger-to-freighter conversion of an ATR 72-500. The plane, which recently completed its first test flight, will be deployed after it is certified for commercial service by Transport Canada.

KF Aerospace earlier this year acquired three aircraft from a leasing company to replace three 70-year-old Convair CV580s to fulfill terms of a 10-year contract renewal with Purolator. The remaining two ATR 72-500s are scheduled for conversion later this year at KF’s Kelowna maintenance facility, the company said in a news release.

The incoming ATR converted freighters will offer improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions and greater flexibility in handling diverse cargo, according to the companies. With less need for maintenance, the planes are also expected to be more cost-effective and reliable.

The first converted ATR 72-500 for Purolator can accept bulk loads. The other two aircraft can carry freight containers.