Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Air CargoAmerican ShipperBorderlands: CanadaNewsParcel FreightPostalMag

Purolator targets summer service for initial ATR converted freighter

Aircraft completes 1st test flight before deployment to western Canada

Eric Kulisch
·
KF Aerospace has converted an ATR 72-500 aircraft to cargo configuration and painted it with the Purolator logo. (Photo: KF Aerospace)

Purolator, Canada’s largest overnight parcel carrier and a large logistics services provider, said Tuesday it expects the first of three replacement freighter aircraft used in regional service to enter service in late June.

KF Aerospace, which operates cargo feeder service for Purolator in British Columbia from Purolator’s hub at Vancouver International Airport, announced its airframe modification and maintenance division has completed the passenger-to-freighter conversion of an ATR 72-500. The plane, which recently completed its first test flight, will be deployed after it is certified for commercial service by Transport Canada.

KF Aerospace earlier this year acquired three aircraft from a leasing company to replace three 70-year-old Convair CV580s to fulfill terms of a 10-year contract renewal with Purolator. The remaining two ATR 72-500s are scheduled for conversion later this year at KF’s Kelowna maintenance facility, the company said in a news release.

The incoming ATR converted freighters will offer improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions and greater flexibility in handling diverse cargo, according to the companies. With less need for maintenance, the planes are also expected to be more cost-effective and reliable.

The first converted ATR 72-500 for Purolator can accept bulk loads. The other two aircraft can carry freight containers.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com