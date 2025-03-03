Radiant Logistics acquires California-based forwarder

Radiant Logistics announced Monday it has acquired ocean and air freight forwarder Transcon Shipping.

El Segundo, California-based Transcon Shipping specializes in full and less-than-container-load ocean shipments on the trans-Pacific trade lane with air and ground options out of major gateways like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Its international agent network primarily serves the furniture, recreational automotive and consumer end markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Renton, Washington-based 3PL Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) said a portion of the purchase price will be tied to Transcon’s future performance.

Transcon generated $75 million in revenue during 2024, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4 million. Radiant generated $35.8 million in adjusted EBITDA over the past year with a high-water mark north of $80 million annually prior to the freight recession.



