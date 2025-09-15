Radiant Logistics beats expectations to close fiscal 2025

Radiant Logistics beat expectations for its recent fiscal quarter but said peak season is likely to be more muted this year that in recent years.

The Renton, Washington-based 3PL reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. That was 3 cents lower year over year but 3 cents ahead of the consensus estimate for the period.

Consolidated revenue of $221 million increased 7% y/y but came in $3 million shy of analysts’ expectations. Topline growth from past acquisitions was partially offset by a softer operating environment.

“Notwithstanding these strong year over year results, we expect to continue to see some near-term volatility in our results tied to the ebb and flow of the ongoing U.S. negotiations around trade and tariffs,” said CEO Bohn Crain on a Monday conference call.