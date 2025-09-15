Radiant Logistics beats expectations to close fiscal 2025

Radiant Logistics beat expectations for its recent fiscal quarter but said peak season is likely to be more muted this year that in recent years.
The Renton, Washington-based 3PL reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. That was 3 cents lower year over year but 3 cents ahead of the consensus estimate for the period.
Consolidated revenue of $221 million increased 7% y/y but came in $3 million shy of analysts’ expectations. Topline growth from past acquisitions was partially offset by a softer operating environment.
“Notwithstanding these strong year over year results, we expect to continue to see some near-term volatility in our results tied to the ebb and flow of the ongoing U.S. negotiations around trade and tariffs,” said CEO Bohn Crain on a Monday conference call.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $7.9 million was 13% lower y/y in the quarter. The company reported full-year (fiscal 2025) adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 million, a $7.6 million y/y increase. It executed six acquisitions during the year, including buying three agent stations, which accounted for $6 million of the y/y increase.
Earlier this month, it acquired an 80% stake in Mexico City-based transportation and logistics provider Weport for an undisclosed sum.
“In any event, we continue to believe that there will ultimately be a surge in global trade as these tariff disputes are brought to rest,” Crain added. “And in the interim, we intend to remain nimble in response to any tariff announcements by the U.S. administration and continue to support our customers in navigating these quickly evolving markets and executing thoughtful supply chain strategies for competitive advantage.”
Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) ended the quarter with $23 million in cash and only a $20 million outstanding balance on a $200 million credit facility. The company will use its dry powder to fund future acquisitions and repurchase shares.
Shares of RLGT were off 2.6% in after-hours trading on Monday.