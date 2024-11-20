Rapid-fire FreightTech demos keep on truckin’ on Day 2 at F3

FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival continued into its second day with more rapid-fire FreightTech demos on Wednesday.

This session of demos included eight companies vying to get eyes on their latest and greatest tech products for supply chain businesses. On Tuesday, 15 other companies had participated in F3’s rapid-fire demos.

Both days’ demos took place in front of a live audience, where each company’s representatives had seven minutes to show off their cutting-edge technologies before the buzzer sounded. Once those seven minutes were up, mics were cut and the camera was set on the next presenter in line.

Following Tuesday’s AI theme, Wednesday’s presentations covered a variety of product types from fleet analytics to communications and safety services.



