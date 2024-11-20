Rapid-fire FreightTech demos keep on truckin’ on Day 2 at F3

FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival continued into its second day with more rapid-fire FreightTech demos on Wednesday.
This session of demos included eight companies vying to get eyes on their latest and greatest tech products for supply chain businesses. On Tuesday, 15 other companies had participated in F3’s rapid-fire demos.
Both days’ demos took place in front of a live audience, where each company’s representatives had seven minutes to show off their cutting-edge technologies before the buzzer sounded. Once those seven minutes were up, mics were cut and the camera was set on the next presenter in line.
Following Tuesday’s AI theme, Wednesday’s presentations covered a variety of product types from fleet analytics to communications and safety services.
Here are highlights from Day 2 of the demos:
Qued
Broadlands, Virginia-based appointment scheduling platform Qued presented its solution to speedy pickup and delivery scheduling with its scheduling portal.
Qued President Tom Curee said there are normally 18 steps to get through one pickup and delivery appointment, with somewhere around 40-47 different clicks needed. Qued builds the ability for instant connectivity directly into companies’ TMS with no logins, plugins or extra widgets needed.
The Qued Scheduling Portal uses tens of thousands of locations already integrated into the Qued system to automatically process appointments at prime appointment times as fast as possible.
Tai Software
Huntington Beach, California-based freight broker software company Tai Software presented its email integration for TMS.
Tai Software’s email integration can automatically scrape and build email quotes and tenders from customers, communicate effortlessly with carriers and customers from the TMS and improve back-office and accounting functions.
Rob Henritze, director of sales engineering at Tai Software, demonstrated how the email integration can extract details from emails and transfer them to the TMS. This eliminates the manual data entry and screen toggling required to process email quote requests and tenders.
A “Help Me Write” feature generates professional emails using prompts, and the integration can send quotes and rapidly respond to customer requests and email communications automatically.
Nirvana
San Francisco-based insurance solutions company Nirvana showed off its safety intelligence platform to help freight companies avoid risk.
George Orchard, fleet safety manager at Nirvana, said the platform was built to help businesses see all of their safety data in one place to improve compliance and control insurance premiums. The Nirvana platform shares this data back to customers, showing trends, graphs and recommendations using collected data from telematics devices in vehicles and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s database.
Nirvana provides safety scores to customers and tailors its recommendations tab to individual customers’ needs for improving those scores.
Blendyd Studios
Lehi, Utah-based recruitment software company Blendyd Studios showcased its talent-hiring software.
Blendyd can be used for all talent applications, not just drivers. It allows recruiters to hire faster with a mobile app that optimizes the application process for drivers. With the scan of a QR code, applicants enter data easily and seamlessly into a user-friendly recruiting dashboard.
Founder and CEO Morgan Williams said Blendyd includes a smart prioritization feature that sorts candidates by most desirable, adhering to filters set by the recruiter. Candidates are automatically informed by Blendyd when their application has entered a new phase in the hiring process.
Other companies presenting were:
- TTN
- meshVI
- 1LogTech
- WireBee
Rapid-fire demos were presented at F3 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Attendees are voting on a demo for Best in Show, and a winner will be announced after the festival ends Thursday evening.