Record-breaking $200M for truck parking nears finish line

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a 2026 fiscal year spending package on Thursday that includes a record-breaking $200 million dedicated specifically to truck parking, a measure long-demanded by motor carriers and truck drivers.
The funding, tucked within the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026, marks the first time Congress has ever “line-itemed” such a substantial amount of dedicated cash to address the truck parking shortage.
“For years, truckers have called attention to the dangerous and sometimes fatal situations caused by a lack of parking spaces,” Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association President Todd Spencer commented earlier in the week.
“OOIDA commends the appropriations committee’s record $200 million allocation to start tackling this longstanding safety challenge. With currently only one parking space for every 11 trucks on the road, we will keep pushing for solutions until truckers no longer have to worry about where they can stop and rest.”
Also included in the spending package were provisions requiring a regulation to ensure that truck drivers are placed out of service for an English proficiency violation and prohibiting the appropriation funds from being used to require electronic logging devices for livestock haulers.
Previous infrastructure bills allowed states to use general funds for parking, but the current legislation mandates that the $200 million be used exclusively for public commercial vehicle parking with strict rules to ensure the spots remain free for truck drivers.
The measure also requires that projects must be near or in the right-of-way of an Interstate, the National Highway System, or the National Highway Freight Network, and sets aside funding percentages for both small and rural-area projects. The money cannot be used to build electric vehicle charging stations or any fueling infrastructure.
Funding DOT
The legislation allocates $108.3 billion in total funding for the U.S. Department of Transportation, including:
- Federal Highway Administration: $64.3 billion.
- Federal Aviation Administration: $22.2 billion.
- Federal Transit Administration: $16.5 billion.
- Federal Railroad Administration: $1.8 billion.
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: $1.26 billion.
- Maritime Administration: $1 billion.
- Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration: $931.6 million.
- Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration: $356 million.
Bracing for snow
The legislation, which now moves to the Senate, has a more streamlined path to passage than a typical bill because leaders from both chambers have agreed on the text. But logistical hurdles remain due to additional pressure to beat the January 30 budget deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
And while the bill is bipartisan, any senator theoretically could delay the process using procedural “holds.” Additionally, a major snowstorm forecast to hit Washington, D.C., over the weekend could hinder the return of lawmakers, potentially compressing the schedule.
