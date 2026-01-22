Record-breaking $200M for truck parking nears finish line

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a 2026 fiscal year spending package on Thursday that includes a record-breaking $200 million dedicated specifically to truck parking, a measure long-demanded by motor carriers and truck drivers.

The funding, tucked within the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026, marks the first time Congress has ever “line-itemed” such a substantial amount of dedicated cash to address the truck parking shortage.

“For years, truckers have called attention to the dangerous and sometimes fatal situations caused by a lack of parking spaces,” Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association President Todd Spencer commented earlier in the week.

“OOIDA commends the appropriations committee’s record $200 million allocation to start tackling this longstanding safety challenge. With currently only one parking space for every 11 trucks on the road, we will keep pushing for solutions until truckers no longer have to worry about where they can stop and rest.”