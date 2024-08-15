Refrigerated carrier A&A Express closes South Dakota facility, cuts 111 jobs

A small refrigerated trucking company has announced it is laying off 111 employees, including around 85 truck drivers, and plans to wind down operations at its facility in Brandon, South Dakota.

Geno Cannon, president of AA Temperature Controlled, doing business as A&A Express, notified drivers and office personnel via email that the facility was shuttering operations on Friday and would be routing drivers to the yard and then home after they deliver their loads.

In an email to drivers, which was obtained by FreightWaves, Cannon stated that the company was not filing for bankruptcy, “so we have funds to finish our loads and route drivers in and all drivers will be paid, accordingly.”

Cannon also filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice on Aug. 9 with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation of its plans to close the Brandon facility, eliminating 111 jobs.



