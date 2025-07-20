Regional disparity grows as truckload capacity tightens

Chart of the Week: Regional Rejection Indexes – Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, West Coast, Southwest SONAR: OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URSW

Truckload tender rejection rates have diverged significantly over the past year, reflecting growing regional imbalances in the U.S. trucking market. In the Southeast, rejection rates have averaged close to 10% over the past two months, while West Coast rates have remained around 3.5%. This widening gap signals increasing network and pricing inefficiencies and suggests that the truckload market is less stable than it appears on the surface.

At this time last year, the gap between the two regions was much narrower: the Southeast averaged around 6%, while the West Coast sat only slightly lower at 5.3%. They’re not alone—other regions have also drifted apart. During the winter, the Midwest saw the most disruption, with rejection rates exceeding 12% for the first time in two years, while the West Coast remained under 8%.

For context, rejection rates above 10% are typically problematic for shippers, often triggering rapid rate inflation. These spikes are usually associated with holiday periods like Christmas and the Fourth of July.