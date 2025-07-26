Report: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern could reach merger deal by next week

Union Pacific, the largest U.S. railroad, and Norfolk Southern could announce a tentative merger agreement as early as next week, according to a published report.

Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the talks in its report Friday.

Omaha-based UP (NYSE: UNP), the largest Class I railroad and NS (NYSE: NSC), headquartered in Atlanta, recently confirmed that they have been in advanced discussions regarding a merger that if successful would create the first transcontinental railroad. A proposed consolidation would produce a rail colossus with $200 billion in annual revenue.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to messages from FreightWaves seeking comment.