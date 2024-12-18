Reserve before it’s too late! Houthis mull Red Sea security webinar

The Houthis are offering information on improving shipping security in the Red Sea — after creating a demand for it.

The Yemen-based rebel militia, which altered the global supply chain by attacking vessels on the key trade route to the Suez Canal, wants to host a webinar on … how to avoid attacks on vessels on the key trade route to the Suez Canal.

A maritime shipping trade publication said it received an email from the Islamic fundamentalist group, which controls about 40% of Yemen, seeking information on ideas for a webinar on Red Sea security.

The email, reportedly from the events manager for the Houthis’ Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC), stated, “Within the framework of enhancing cooperation and discussing issues of common interest, your active participation will undoubtedly contribute to ensuring the success of this event and achieving the desired effect.”