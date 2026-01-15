From Aluminum coils to electric rigs: RoadOne deepens ties with Tesla

The long-awaited Tesla Semi continues to garner attention with its most recent partnership with RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. The Massachusetts-based company broadened its relationship with Tesla earlier this week with the purchase of a fully electric Tesla Semi.

The company’s relationship with Tesla dates back to 2012, when it began delivering containers of aluminum coils that were then transloaded and shipped to Tesla’s stamping facility in Fremont, California. By 2014, RoadOne created a storage program with Tesla to help with its just-in-time delivery program.

There is growing buzz that this EV semi will be seen as an attractive option for fleets looking to electrify, based on conversations with carriers that have placed preorders for these units.

The partnership reflects a wider trend that may give Tesla a competitive edge: its focus on vertical integration. The Tesla Semi uses in-house 4680 battery cells developed and manufactured at its Gigafactories in Texas and Nevada. The powertrain is also produced in-house at the Gigafactory in Nevada.