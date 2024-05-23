PepsiCo to add 50 Tesla electric semi-trucks to California fleet

PepsiCo Beverages North America (NASDAQ: PEP) announced this week that it plans to add 50 Tesla electric semi-trucks to its California fleet as part of the company’s mission to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

The snack and beverage company plans to rollout the trucks throughout the next several months, according to an announcement. The trucks will operate out of the company’s manufacturing and distribution facility in Fresno.

Pepsi will also add 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans to its California fleet at its 13 locations for deliveries and service support. The move to electrify vehicles is part of the company’s goal to reduce emissions across its operations. The company already uses the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Class 8 trucks in a Sacramento bottling plant.

“Our fleet electrification is an important part of our pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) strategy and illustrates how sustainability is a core business strategy at PepsiCo— good for the planet, good for our business, and good for the communities we serve,” John Dean, a PepsiCo president, said in the news release.