Royal Mail moves to diversify non-home parcel shipping points

Royal Mail plans to almost double the number of parcel exchanges — including shops, lockers and parcel post boxes — to 45,000 locations by 2030, as part of a strategy to meet growing demand for drop off and collection points outside of the home.

In the past two years, Royal Mail has moved to expand its multi-channel network and make parcel collection, sending and returns as convenient as possible. During that time it launched parcel lockers and more recently its Royal Mail Shop brand.

With the planned expansion, customers in urban areas will be within a five-minute walk of a Royal Mail parcel point, with targets of five and 15 minutes maximum drivetime for suburban and rural areas, respectively, Royal Mail said in a news release on Tuesday.

The continued popularity of online shopping and rapid growth of marketplaces like Vinted are driving Royal Mail’s investment in parcel infrastructure. About 15% of parcels in the United Kingdom are delivered to out-of-home parcel points — a figure expected to rise to around one-third within five years. Locker usage is also on the rise, with 40% of UK adults having used one in the past year.