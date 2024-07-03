Running on Ice: A new home for avocados

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A.M. King, a national design firm, has completed the expansion of a cold distribution center in Charlotte, North Carolina, for Henry Avocado Corp. The original Henry farm in San Diego County has been in continuous avocado production since 1925.

The new facility is a mix of forced-air rooms, cooler storage space for produce, loading docks and a mechanical equipment room. It was designed with a refrigeration system that allowed for future expansion. The new facility has 11 ripening rooms and one cooler and was designed so that the temperature in each forced-air room can be independently controlled for maximum flexibility. The total capability of the facility is more than 1.5 million cartons of organic and conventional avocados per year.

“Now with the expansion, Henry Avocado will have the capacity to supply more customers with the freshest CustomRipened avocados in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Ozzie Figueroa, Henry Avocado marketing and customer service director, in a Produce Blue Book article.

Temperature checks

(Photo: Candor Expedite)

Candor Expedite has developed a fully reusable cold packaging solution that allows pallet and box-size frozen and refrigerated shipments to go by dry van transportation and stay frozen or refrigerated for up to nine days.