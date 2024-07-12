Running on Ice: Chillin’ with Gel-Paks in a new home

Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight!

This year’s Future of Freight Festival takes place Nov. 19-21 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. But it’s not your average conference. Sure, there are wonderful speakers and fireside chats. But the real fun stuff starts after that. F3 is set up with half-days of speakers and amazing content. The other half we take over downtown Chattanooga, and there are events, networking, and a lot of fun had by all. This year, subscribers of Running on Ice get a promo code exclusive to us! You can register with this link or use the code F3ROI24 at checkout.

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Gel packs are part of the backbone of the cold chain. Its importance cannot be overstated, which is why Cryopak has taken an interest. Cryopak, a specialist in design and development of cold chain packaging, has acquired the Gel-Pak manufacturing segment of Garden State Cold Storage. The deal will close in late summer, and Cryopak is expected to add Garden State’s facility in Carteret, New Jersey.

This acquisition now allows Cryopak to both produce Gel-Paks and handle the freezing operations, which will in turn lower costs, increase service levels, and shorten lead times. The convenience of having everything in one place and under one ownership is paramount as operations look to improve and boost efficiency.