Running on Ice: Cold chain gets royal treatment

All thawed out

(Photo: NewCold)

Big happenings in McDonough, Georgia as NewCold opens another new warehouse. This time the grand opening featured special guests. Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands inaugurated the new warehouse as a part of their working visit to the U.S. NewCold is a Dutch-based company and is quickly expanding to additional locations in the U.S.

The new warehouse is one of the most advanced in the world, featuring proprietary cutting-edge technology. The facility builds on NewCold’s partnership with Conagra Brands, one of North America’s leading branded food companies. The large-scale warehouse is now one of the most advanced facilities in Conagra’s network.

Bram Hage, NewCold founder and CEO said in a press release: “The entire NewCold team is honored to have Their Majesties inaugurate our facility. NewCold is proud to be among the cohort of innovative companies from the Netherlands growing in the United States and globally by offering solutions that make things better – for our customers, our people, and our planet.” The opening ceremony was part of the Royal couple’s visit to Georgia, aimed at strengthening economic ties between the Netherlands and the United States.

Temperature checks

(Photo: FreshX)

