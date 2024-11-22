Running on Ice: Drones cozy up to cold warehousing 

All thawed out

(Photo: Gather AI)

Drones are everywhere. While some of the most exciting topics for the use of drones are Walmart deliveries in residential areas and 15-minute-or-less food delivery, the most accessible and approachable way to get drones involved in the supply chain is by adopting them in warehouse inventory management.

Gather AI has developed a drone solution that now encompasses the cold chain. The company says it has the first inventory management automation setup using drones for inventory monitoring automation. The cool part about this is that the operators of the drone don’t have to be on lifts or right next to the drone. They can be on the ground or even in a toastier part of a warehouse if they don’t enjoy the prospect of standing in a cold warehouse for 12-plus hours at a time.

Langham Logistics CEO Cathy Langham said in a news release: “We use business intelligence solutions like Gather AI to give our life sciences customers total inventory visibility, control, and compliance. After engaging Gather AI in 2022, we went from a 97% accuracy rate to over 99% accuracy. With the expansion into cold storage and freezer locations, we expect the same accuracy gains and up to 10X faster cycle counts.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: Shutterstock/SORN340 Studio Images)

The rise of direct-to-consumer and e-commerce shipping isn’t showing any sign of slowing down as the market continues to grow. Grip, a logistics tech and fulfillment leader for e-commerce companies that ship perishable goods, has announced the opening of its fifth fulfillment center in Michigan. This expansion positions Grip to service 70% of the U.S. population within 24 hours.



