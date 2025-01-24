Running on Ice: New drug formulas could mean less cold chain involvement

All thawed out
We have huge developments in protein-based medicines courtesy of researchers at Pennsylvania State University. The Penn State team developed a new oil-based drug formulation which does not degrade with increases in temperature. Protein-based drugs are traditionally prepared in a water-based formulation. This new research could potentially be applied to insulin, certain antibodies, and viral vaccines, reducing the need for these items to be kept so strictly controlled.
With medicine going through various aspects of the cold chain accounting for 80% of the overall costs, this is an absolute game changer for affordable medicine. While it does reduce some demand for the cold chain, it could be much needed as more customized gene therapies are heading to the market that require much bigger demands on the temperature-controlled supply chain compared to some of the more common drugs.
More research is needed to figure out how this would impact drugs at scale and in storage. Questions like “would the medicine retain quality and efficacy if left to sit on a shelf in a warehouse for 3 months without refrigeration?” still need to be answered, but it’s a promising start to what could be an impactful development in the pharmaceutical world.
Temperature checks
Legendary new developments in the temperature-controlled biologics world as Cryoport has developed its new Cryoport Express® Cryogenic HV3 Shipping System that is designed for air cargo transportation. Because goods can be secured within the unit instead of needing to be palletized, it fits nicely on narrow bodies of an aircraft.
According to the news release, “the HV3’s structure also enhances mobility with its robust wheels and an integrated front-facing handle, improving accessibility at point-of-care sites. Its design also provides for scalability or higher density storage capabilities at manufacturing and clinical sites. While improving overall safety for clinicians and operators, these improvements enable more efficient handling (and storage) at point-of-care sites, contract development and manufacturing organizations and other storage locations, reducing the need for additional site-based resources.”
Not only is it easier to fit on aircrafts and for users in the field, it also has a fully integrated condition and location monitoring system so everyone involved knows what is happening to the goods while in transit. The unit can maintain temperature integrity at -150°C or lower.
Food and drug
Food recalls are on the rise for issues like Salmonella and Listeria. What used to primarily be a recall for mislabeled potential allergens has morphed out of the voluntary recall into the mandatory due to the rise of food-born illness. As of October 2024, there were 1,908 recalls for food or cosmetics for the year, right on pace according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It may feel like we’re seeing more recalls but it’s mostly that the recalls are happening to larger brands and affecting more products.
As a result of the recalls the FDA has made some changes to food safety, specifically for fresh and frozen berries. This is part of their prevention strategy to help keep fresh and frozen berries from becoming contaminated.
This new strategy places a heavy emphasis on sanitation throughout the entire picking and production process. The specific strategies are: proper hygiene in field workers (who manage and pick the berries), management in sanitary facilities, measurements to keep fruit from being cross-contaminated by viruses in the field and during processing, and measures to monitor and limit viruses in farm and facility workers who interact with the berries.
Cold chain lanes
This week’s market under a microscope heads to the Pacific Northwest to Seattle. Known for really tall needles, coffee and rain, this reefer hotspot has seen strong demand in freight. Reefer outbound tender rejections are on the rise climbing from 8.98% to 19.61% in a week. Reefer outbound tender volumes took the opposite approach and fell 25.42% in the same time period.
Not only is capacity tightening in Seattle but the sharp increase to almost 20% rejections will bring inflated spot rates as well. Reefer carriers might be looking to get to Seattle to bring in a little extra revenue, while shippers and brokers will see tier 1 carrier routing guides compliance fall and tender lead times will likely start to increase.
Is SONAR for you? Check it out with a demo!
Shelf life
Kellanova’s Eggo and Rice Krispies Treats serve up new ice cream offerings
Vaccine storage equipment market to hit US$1.21 billion by 2029 with 7.2% CAGR
Future-proofing fresh produce logistics
Cold Storage Industry Veteran Bob Erexson retires from Polar King after four decades of service
Missouri-based reefer files for bankruptcy
Wanna chat in the cooler? Shoot me an email with comments, questions or story ideas at moconnell@freightwaves.com.
See you on the internet.
Mary
If this newsletter was forwarded to you, you must be pretty chill. Join the coolest community in freight and subscribe for more at freightwaves.com/subscribe.