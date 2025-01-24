Running on Ice: New drug formulas could mean less cold chain involvement

All thawed out

(Photo: Raker/Shutterstock)

We have huge developments in protein-based medicines courtesy of researchers at Pennsylvania State University. The Penn State team developed a new oil-based drug formulation which does not degrade with increases in temperature. Protein-based drugs are traditionally prepared in a water-based formulation. This new research could potentially be applied to insulin, certain antibodies, and viral vaccines, reducing the need for these items to be kept so strictly controlled.

With medicine going through various aspects of the cold chain accounting for 80% of the overall costs, this is an absolute game changer for affordable medicine. While it does reduce some demand for the cold chain, it could be much needed as more customized gene therapies are heading to the market that require much bigger demands on the temperature-controlled supply chain compared to some of the more common drugs.

More research is needed to figure out how this would impact drugs at scale and in storage. Questions like “would the medicine retain quality and efficacy if left to sit on a shelf in a warehouse for 3 months without refrigeration?” still need to be answered, but it’s a promising start to what could be an impactful development in the pharmaceutical world.



