Running on Ice: Port Houston gets an upgrade

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Port Houston made some chilling announcements this week. It is officially approved to receive and manage shipments for the cold treatment process. This process is crucial for the import of fresh produce as the cold not only maintains the freshness of the produce but also prevents the introduction of pests into the U.S.

“As an established importer and distributor of fresh produce in Houston, having cold treatment services in this region is imperative to broaden access to key commodities and sustainable growth,” said Jacquie Ediger, executive vice president of Pro Citrus Network.

Port Houston is one of the nation’s largest ports, handles 73% of U.S. Gulf Coast container traffic and is the second-ranked U.S. port in terms of total foreign cargo, with a value of $240.1 billion per year. The introduction of cold treatment will make Houston a strong contender for a hub of cold chain.



