Running on Ice: The one with all the trees

All thawed out

(Photo: nnattalli/Shutterstock)

Tis the season for celebrations and stress on the supply chain. While every industry has its own peak season, it is without a doubt that time of year for Christmas trees. The logistics behind getting thousands of live Christmas trees into consumers’ homes before they start to turn brown is impressive.

The stats behind the trees:

Every year, nearly 25 million-30 million trees are sold across the United States and placed in homes.

There are 15,000 specialized farms for growing Christmas trees based in every state, and most are in Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington, New York and Virginia.

Consumers can buy real trees on Amazon now.

The real trees are shipped typically in dry vans or reefer trailers to maintain freshness as long as possible during the season. Some shippers even request trees be transported on ice to maximize longevity.

Around the beginning of November, the Christmas tree supply chain really ramps up. Trees are harvested and there’s a push to get them moving. Typically the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving will see the emergence of fir trees on trailers.



