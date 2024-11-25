Running on Ice: The Thanksgiving edition

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Thanksgiving is Thursday and we have a special Monday holiday themed edition of Running on Ice. Because such a large number of Americans will consume a bird this week, it will take precision to feed a nation that is essentially all eating the same meal at one time.

Butterball is the undisputed champion of Thanksgiving, thanks to its frozen-to-oven turkey breast, full-sized birds and even a Turkey Talk hotline that helps callers through cooking trials and tribulations. It is the king of Thanksgiving.

Dan Bohlman, Butterball’s director of logistics said, “The biggest challenge that we see is the outbound shipments are condensed in such a short period of time. So that does present a lot of challenges, both on transportation and warehousing capacity.”

According to Bohlman, Butterball will transport roughly 15 million turkeys nationwide this Thanksgiving. While these turkeys are delivered throughout the country, higher volumes are delivered to the East Coast, California, Arizona, and the Midwest.



