Running on Ice: Ultra-low temps become ultra-cool 

All thawed out

(Photo: Shutterstock/mehmetdemirci)

Ultra-low temperatures (ULT) just became ultra-cool as B Medical Systems has introduced a new ULT freezer that balances performance and energy efficiency. In the life sciences world, such freezers are expected to maintain temperatures near minus 80 C to preserve the quality and viability of various samples or sensitive materials.

B Medical Systems has introduced U701V, which has a variable-speed compressor that helps conserve energy because it can adjust the cooling rate as needed, uses hydrocarbon refrigerant that has a much lower environmental impact and meets international emission standards. But arguably the coolest and most important feature is the rapid recovery time, which helps maintain ultra-low temperatures even when the freezer is accessed regularly.

While the freezer might not be the perfect choice for everyone, it’s a much-needed solution for the life sciences industry as research and development projects aim to incorporate more ULT technology.

Temperature checks

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Container shipping giant Maersk has made some significant changes to its refrigerant choices. The company is moving forward with hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant R-1234yf. Maersk has an ambitious corporate goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the entire business by 2040, so it is looking to be more energy-efficient and this new refrigerant can help accomplish that.