Running on Ice: Ultra-low temps become ultra-cool 

Ultra-low temperatures (ULT) just became ultra-cool as B Medical Systems has introduced a new ULT freezer that balances performance and energy efficiency. In the life sciences world, such freezers are expected to maintain temperatures near minus 80 C to preserve the quality and viability of various samples or sensitive materials.
B Medical Systems has introduced U701V, which has a variable-speed compressor that helps conserve energy because it can adjust the cooling rate as needed, uses hydrocarbon refrigerant that has a much lower environmental impact and meets international emission standards. But arguably the coolest and most important feature is the rapid recovery time, which helps maintain ultra-low temperatures even when the freezer is accessed regularly.
While the freezer might not be the perfect choice for everyone, it’s a much-needed solution for the life sciences industry as research and development projects aim to incorporate more ULT technology.
Temperature checks
Container shipping giant Maersk has made some significant changes to its refrigerant choices. The company is moving forward with hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant R-1234yf. Maersk has an ambitious corporate goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the entire business by 2040, so it is looking to be more energy-efficient and this new refrigerant can help accomplish that.
R-1234yf is classed as an A2L low-flammable refrigerant, a small step up in flammability compared to Maersk’s current refrigerant, but the company has a safety plan in place to protects goods, equipment and people.
According to World Cargo News, “R-1234yf is used extensively in HVAC systems and has been the standard for automotive air-conditioning in Europe and the USA since 2017. Maersk has held its first training sessions and is ‘confident that reefer technicians will be capable’ of handling and servicing R-1234yf equipment. … Maersk is also committed to providing the necessary training, support and upskilling needed to ensure safe handling.”
Food and drug
At the rate November is going, it’s looking like each week will bring new headlines about Uncrustables, the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwich that famously has no crusts. While the NFL commands large volumes of the beloved sandwich, it’s no match for everyday consumers. As the hand-held sandwich brand looks to hit nearly $1 billion in annual sales, parent company J.M. Smucker looks to capitalize on that popularity.
In McCalla, Alabama, Smucker has opened a 900,000-square-foot manufacturing facility dedicated exclusively to Uncrustables. How Smucker creates sandwiches with the perfect bread-to-filling ratio and somehow keeps the bread fluffy after it has been in the freezer remains a tightly held company secret, but given the development of the brand we’re likely to see a lot more of the hand-held treats in the coming years.
President Mark Smucker said in a news release, “The 900,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will increase the Company’s current production capacity for its Uncrustables brand to help meet demand for the popular frozen sandwiches.”
Cold chain lanes
This week’s market under a microscope is the Windy City. Outbound reefer capacity in Chicago is loosening after a sharp period of constraints. Reefer outbound tender volumes are trending down, dropping 10.11% week over week. Coming down from its highest rate for the year is reefer outbound tender rejections, going from 24.25% on Nov. 7 to 17.99% on Nov. 14, a decrease of 406 basis points w/w.
Reefer capacity is tighter this time of year compared to years past as protect-from-freeze season has arrived, and, on the food side, those turkeys aren’t going to deliver themselves. Reefer spot rates will be elevated in a majority of markets, especially Chicago, compared to historical rates as a result of the increased ROTRI.
Shelf life
