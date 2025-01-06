Russia’s oil future dims as US mulls new sanctions

In its final days, the Biden administration is poised to impose a new round of sanctions on Russian oil exports, marking a significant escalation in efforts to curtail Moscow’s energy revenues.

These sanctions — targeting tankers, traders and insurance companies involved in the transport of Russian crude oil — are set to accelerate the reshaping of global oil supply chains, with possible headwinds for the shipping industry.

A long-awaited crackdown

The latest U.S. sanctions package is rumored to be expansive, encompassing two Russian oil companies and more than 100 tankers, as well as oil traders and Russian insurance firms. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated that the sanctions net may widen even further, potentially including Chinese banks involved in facilitating Russian oil trades.

At their core, the sanctions would aim to enforce the $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a measure agreed upon by the G7 coalition, the European Union and Australia in 2022. This measure came as part of a broader strategy to limit Russia’s ability to fund its ongoing military operations in Ukraine, while still trying to minimize further disruptions to global energy markets.



