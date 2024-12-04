Scarbrough Global to acquire Texas cross-border logistics provider 

Logistics provider Scarbrough Global is acquiring Parker & Co., a supply chain services firm headquartered in Brownsville, Texas.
Parker & Co. was founded in 1985 by Frank Parker. The company has 60 employees and over 262,000 square feet of warehouse and logistics operations in Laredo, Pharr and McAllen, Texas.
The deal expands Kansas City, Missouri-based Scarbrough Global’s operations along the U.S.-Mexico border and increases the company’s cross-border service offerings, according to Scarbrough CEO Adam Hill.
“We are constantly looking for ways to expand and evolve our services to provide further value to our customers,” Hill said in a news release Tuesday. “Frank and his team allow us to expand not only our footprint, but our service offerings as well. We are excited to provide additional services such as Mexican customs brokerage to the current Parker customer base.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Mexico is currently the top U.S. trading partner. U.S.-Mexico trade totaled $72.5 billion in September and $632.3 billion for the first nine months of 2024, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.
Cargo truck loads moving from Mexico to the U.S. have been showing an increase in volumes since the beginning of October, but were 14% lower than the same period in 2023 as of Oct. 15, according to the SONAR Northbound Mexico Truckload Volume Index (MEXVOL.MEXUSA).
Parker & Co. services include customs brokerage, warehousing and freight forwarding. The company has four licensed customs brokers on staff and is C-TPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) certified, according to its website.
Parker & Co.’s customers include Panasonic, spice maker McCormick and Co., medical device manufacturer Invacare Corp., electronics manufacturer Alps and tile-maker Daltile.
Scarbrough will continue to use Parker & Co.’s existing spaces to supplement the services currently offered out of Scarbrough’s Laredo office. The deal also includes an unspecified number of Parker & Co. tractor-trailers and short trucks.
Scarbrough Global was founded in 1984 and offers 3PL, freight forwarding, customs brokering, domestic transportation and supply chain consulting. Scarbrough has offices in Chicago, Toronto and Monterrey, Mexico.