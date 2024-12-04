Scarbrough Global to acquire Texas cross-border logistics provider 

Logistics provider Scarbrough Global is acquiring Parker & Co., a supply chain services firm headquartered in Brownsville, Texas.

Parker & Co. was founded in 1985 by Frank Parker. The company has 60 employees and over 262,000 square feet of warehouse and logistics operations in Laredo, Pharr and McAllen, Texas.

The deal expands Kansas City, Missouri-based Scarbrough Global’s operations along the U.S.-Mexico border and increases the company’s cross-border service offerings, according to Scarbrough CEO Adam Hill.

“We are constantly looking for ways to expand and evolve our services to provide further value to our customers,” Hill said in a news release Tuesday. “Frank and his team allow us to expand not only our footprint, but our service offerings as well. We are excited to provide additional services such as Mexican customs brokerage to the current Parker customer base.”



