Schneider National’s Q1, outlook not as bad as feared

Schneider National announced first-quarter earnings ahead of analysts’ expectations on Thursday but lowered its outlook for 2025.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) reported adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents, 2 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 5 cents higher year over year. The y/y increase was driven by the December acquisition of Cowan Systems. The adjusted EPS number excluded 1 cent per share in acquisition costs.

Full-year guidance was cut to a range of 75 cents to $1 from the initial guide of 90 cents to $1.20 (a 17% reduction at the midpoints). However, the new outlook bracketed the 89-cent consensus estimate at the time of the print. (Analysts have been lowering estimates in recent weeks to reflect potential demand destruction from a protracted trade war.)

“While the current macro-economic environment is leading to declining consumer sentiment and increasing shipper uncertainty, we expect to deliver improved year over year results through 2025, although tempered versus our previous outlook,” said Schneider CFO Darrell Campbell in a news release.



