Second winter storm this week takes aim at Texas, mid-South

Snow, ice and freezing rain will impact travel from Thursday through the weekend
Following the first major winter storm of 2025 that dropped record snowfall from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic, a second system will bring major impacts further south to end this week.
Winter weather advisories have already been issued across New Mexico and Texas as arctic air takes hold and moisture starts to fill in. Thursday night into Friday morning, forecasters are expecting several inches of snow for areas from central Oklahoma to north Texas, with freezing rain and ice potential from central to east Texas.
Freezing rain and ice potential will increase through Friday for central and southern Arkansas, central Mississippi, and Alabama, with the far northern reaches of those states expecting anywhere from a dusting to 4 inches of accumulating snowfall.
Tennessee will be expecting mostly snow, with possible accumulations widely ranging from 1-6 inches depending on elevation. Memphis should look for snow early Friday while Nashville eastward should prepare by Friday afternoon to evening.
All areas should expect to see winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings as the system continues to develop. Travel will become difficult if not impossible for interstates in the affected areas.