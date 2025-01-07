Second winter storm this week takes aim at Texas, mid-South

Snow, ice and freezing rain will impact travel from Thursday through the weekend

Following the first major winter storm of 2025 that dropped record snowfall from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic, a second system will bring major impacts further south to end this week.

Winter weather advisories have already been issued across New Mexico and Texas as arctic air takes hold and moisture starts to fill in. Thursday night into Friday morning, forecasters are expecting several inches of snow for areas from central Oklahoma to north Texas, with freezing rain and ice potential from central to east Texas.



