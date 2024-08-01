Senate Republicans block tax bill benefiting trucking

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans have effectively killed tax legislation with truck-friendly provisions that had bipartisan support when it passed the House in January.

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, a $79 billion tax package, allows accelerated depreciation for capital investments and provides more generous deductions for interest expenses — provisions that extend expiring benefits that have helped truck owner-operators and which were included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the Trump administration.

While the main thrust of the legislation is to extend the child tax credit, the “American Innovation and Growth” title of the bill extends the allowance for depreciation, amortization, or depletion in determining limitations on business interest deductions. It also extends 100% bonus depreciation and increases limitations on expensing depreciable business assets.

“The provisions related to expensing assets is exactly what is needed for someone buying a new truck or rig,” James Lucier, a tax policy expert and a principal with Capital Alpha Partners, a public policy research firm, told FreightWaves earlier this year. “It would be quite helpful for independent truckers and small businesses involved in trucking.”



