Solvento raises $12.5 million to expand cross-border trucking

Solvento has raised $12.5 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Cometa.

Other participants include Quona Capital, Ironspring Ventures, Dynamo Ventures, Proeza Ventures, Zenda Capital and Endeavor Fwd Fund. Notable angel investors include Adalberto Flores, founder and CEO of Kueski, and Tomas Bercovich, founder and CEO of Global 66.

Jaime Tabachnik, co-founder and CEO of Solvento, said the funds will be used to scale its software and financial solutions throughout Mexico and expand its services to U.S. companies entering the cross-border market.

Mexico City-based Solvento is a platform that automates freight payments and finances invoices for truckers and 3PLs. It enables immediate payments for shippers.



