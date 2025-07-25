STB creates rail merger resource pages

The Surface Transportation Board has launched merger resources pages on its website just a day after Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirmed that they are engaged in advanced talks over a combination that would create the first U.S. transcontinental railroad.

UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) said their talks may not result in a deal.

The STB’s information includes a sample timeline that depicts how a Class I railroad merger application might flow through the regulatory review process. That process — from railroads notifying the board of their intent to merge to a review of the application and final decision — would play out over a 19- to 22-month period.

The timeline would be subject to change based on how long it takes to complete the required environmental review or any additional hearings the board may hold. The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP) merger review took two full years.