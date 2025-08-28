Stonepeak buys Fort Worth logistics properties

Infrastructure-focused investment firm Stonepeak announced it has acquired two logistics properties in Fort Worth, Texas totaling 748,000 square feet of space.

The acquired sites are located in the Alliance submarket of Fort Worth and sit in close proximity to a nearby cargo airport, two Class I railroads and a BNSF Railway (NYSE: BRK.B) intermodal terminal.

The New York-based private equity firm highlighted anticipated growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, noting that its population of more than 8 million is projected to grow at a rate three times the national average through 2030.

“We are excited to add these assets to our growing portfolio and to expand our footprint in DFW,” said Phill Solomond, Stonepeak’s head of real estate, in a news release. “We believe that high-quality real estate adjacent to transport infrastructure will continue to outperform given its mission-critical role in local and national supply chains.”