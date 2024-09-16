Storm damage causes delays at major Texas trade bridge

A severe storm Saturday night forced authorities to temporarily close the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, the busiest U.S.-Mexico commercial crossing in the nation.

The storm collapsed the roof of the Mexican commercial customs facility in Nuevo Laredo, directly across the border from Laredo.

The closure hampered trucks hauling imported goods into the U.S. on Sunday and caused long delays for cargo transporters, Mexican officials said.

“As a result of the heavy rains that occurred at night in the municipality of Nuevo Laredo, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, the roof that was under construction in the import area of ​​​​the Nuevo Laredo Customs collapsed completely, which affects the modulation of merchandise,” Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM) tweeted.



