Study links ELP violations to unsafe motor carriers

New research links truck drivers who violate English-language proficiency (ELP) rules to higher rates of safety violations and poor carrier safety scores – but cautions against assuming that a driver’s lack of English proficiency is the cause.

With thousands of injuries and deaths related to truck accidents every year, “it is important to develop and implement policies that identify unsafe drivers and carriers,” the study points out, which was co-written by Alex Scott, associate professor of supply chain management at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

“Thus, it is worth examining whether truck drivers who violate ELP regulations are in fact less safe compared to all truck drivers, and whether the carriers that employ these drivers are less safe compared to their peers.”

For the purposes of the study, Scott focused on the Unsafe Driving, Vehicle Maintenance, and HOS Compliance from among the seven different safety categories, known as BASICs (Behavior Analysis and Safety Improvement Category) tracked and scored by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, with higher scores indicating worse safety performance, as defined by the FMCSA.