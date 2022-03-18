  • ITVI.USA
    13,863.080
    -93.440
    -0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.914
    -0.004
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.360
    0.070
    0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,864.750
    -94.270
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Supply chain dumpster fire rages on

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 18, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the raging inferno at a Walmart DC; a trucker who killed his co-driver; and another Evergreen vessel runs aground. 

Latham Woodward, founder and CEO of Sense Distribution and Shoogies, talks about the logistics of lighting up the cannabis retail market.

Marcus Cooksey, CEO at Duke.ai, is partnering with educational institutions to recruit underrepresented women and minorities and then place them through its software development apprenticeship program.

Dan Johnston, co-founder and CEO of WorkStep, shares the latest trends on hiring, retention and recruiting in supply chain. 

Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics, talks about scaling a FreightTech startup. 

Plus, a girl is kidnapped by a trucker using Oculus Rift. why your Doritos are experiencing shrinkflation and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 18, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.