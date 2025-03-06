Tariffs and trade wars add risks to trucking outlook

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The trade wars began on Tuesday when President Donald Trump hit imports from Canada and Mexico with 25% tariffs. By Wednesday, the Trump administration had carved out a 30-day exemption for tariffs on automakers to give them time to shift their supply chains to the U.S. On Thursday, Trump moderated the impact again, with Reuters reporting Mexico won’t be required to pay tariffs on any goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade until April 2. Various trucking groups have weighed in with statements highlighted below.

In a statement released Tuesday, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear warned that the tariffs will impact over 100,000 truckers, “hauling 85% of the surface trade in goods with Mexico and 67% of the goods traded with Canada.” In addition to cross-border impacts, operational costs are expected to increase. The ATA estimates the price of a new truck could increase by up to $35,000.

The ripple effects are expected to extend downstream of trucking. In an email to FreightWaves, Dean Kaplan, president of the Kaplan Group, said, “We’re likely to see a cascade of impacts, from potential decreases in freight volumes as trade potentially contracts, to increased operational costs for carriers themselves.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association weighed in but added it’s too early to predict specific downstream economic impacts. OOIDA said the tariffs “have the potential to inhibit the recovery from a freight recession that has been acutely felt by America’s small-business truckers.”