NewsTrucking

TCA Profitability Program webinar today

Participants will learn about TPP program, how to get involved, and benefits of a membership

Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Tuesday, March 9, 2021
0 38 1 minute read

The Truckload Carriers Association will host a complimentary webinar on today at 1 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the TCA Profitability Program (TPP).

Participants will learn about:

  • The benefits of a TPP membership;
  • What a leader should be ready to do to ensure the greatest benefit from TPP; and
  • How TPP has influenced the processes and procedures of management teams.
Click to register

The no-charge webinar will feature first-hand accounts from Hill Brothers Transportation, Inc.’s Pete Hill; Britton Transport’s Jim Stockeland; and D.M. Bowman, Inc.’s Jim Ward. There will also be a review of the inGauge benchmarking platform as well as a 2021 forecast from the TPP and FreightWaves team.

Register here.

Speakers will include the three fleet executives as well as Shepard Dunn, TCA Profitability Program program manager and Jack Porter, TCA Profitability Program managing director. In addition, Todd Davis, vice president of customer success and benchmarking for FreightWaves, and Will Hopping, data integration manager for FreightWaves, will speak.

The TCA Profitability Program (TPP), an exclusive business performance improvement initiative provided by the Truckload Carriers Association.

