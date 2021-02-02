Team Worldwide’s new president tasked with guiding growth

Team Worldwide, with a focus on technology, service and operations, has appointed Randy Sinker as president of the Texas-based company.

Sinker replaces Jason Brunson, who will remain in the role of chief executive officer of Team Worldwide as well as retain his position as chairman of the board.

“This strategic decision is just one of the many milestones Team Worldwide has celebrated throughout our 41-year history,” Brunson said. “We are confident in Randy’s ability to help guide Team Worldwide through the next phase of growth with his energy, collaboration, creativity and client-centric approach.”

Established in 1979, Team Worldwide is a freight forwarder and third-party logistics provider. The company’s operating divisions include Team Air Express, Team Transportation, Team Logistics, Team Ocean Services, Team Customs Brokerage, Team International Trade Services and Team Worldwide. The company is headquartered in Winnsboro, Texas.

Sinker has 40 years of logistics industry experience, including various senior-level roles as vice president of operations, vice president of strategic accounts and chief operating officer.

During Sinker’s time at Team Worldwide, he has been a part of innovating processes, reigniting marketing efforts and developing business operation strategies, Brunson said.

Sinker sat down with FreightWaves to offer his thoughts on being named president of the company, his plans at Team Worldwide, as well as observations on the outlook for the freight and logistics market.

FreightWaves: How does it feel to be the new president of Team Worldwide?

Sinker: “It is an honor to be the president. I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead the organization and continue to serve our clients. The strength and talent of the individuals around me complement my skill set and have enabled this to be a successful transition.”

FreightWaves: What has been your journey to becoming president of the company? How did you get into the logistics industry?

Sinker: “Forty years ago I started in the industry as a sales trainee for the airfreight division of Consolidated Freightways. It became the training ground for talent in the industry and eventually they purchased Emery Worldwide. This start to my journey in sales provided me the framework of the importance of customer retention, customer service and revenue growth.

“After spending 18 years with Emery Worldwide in a variety of sales and regional management positions, I joined Circle International. This enabled me to further understand the role of logistics in a global economy. I then spent 11 years with a major competitor in a variety of executive leadership positions, including chief operating officer.

“I joined Team Worldwide in January of 2017, fulfilling a new role focused on network expansion and talent acquisition. Most recently, my position was vice president of commercial sales, responsible for sales, marketing and branch relations. One of my proudest accomplishments during my tenure at Team Worldwide is being awarded as Corporate Player of the Year for 2019, which is voted on by the branches.”

FreightWaves: How challenging has the last year been for your clients with the COVID-19 pandemic?

Sinker: “Ask 100 people and 99 will have the same answer – unparalleled, crazy, historic, financially straining and constantly changing as everyone attempted to redefine the word ‘normalcy.’ Between the work environment, personal sacrifices, politics and the economy, 2020 will go down as an unprecedented year.

“I am proud of our branch owners during such a challenging time. Working closely with clients, they adapted to changed expectations and ensured they were able to give clients the service and experience that we are known for. Many offices had to diversify and dive into new verticals, which helped our network rely on expertise in certain areas and guarantee we delivered for the client.

“From a logistics perspective, the challenge has been on the disruption and challenges associated with clients’ supply chain. The airfreight industry saw drastic price increases in the first quarter of 2020, as demand for PPE far surpassed the supply. Charter rates and per-kilo rates went up four to five times the average as airlines reduced passenger flight capacity.

“An increase in ocean volume and port congestion, container and West Coast driver shortages and lack of available warehouse space hit simultaneously – driving global price increases. It truly was the perfect storm.

“Further impacting our clients’ supply chain, we also saw the surge of e-commerce business because of the pandemic, which increased even more in the fourth quarter due to the holiday season.”

FreightWaves: What plans do you have for the future of Team Worldwide?

Sinker: “Continual focus on revenue growth both internally, by adding new branch locations, and externally through client growth. In 2020, we developed a global accounts program that would be a strong fit for larger accounts. As we move forward, the continued diversification of our product portfolio with a focus on key vertical industries such as government services, health care, aviation and e-commerce will be key.

“By selling solutions versus transactional business and using technology as a differentiating factor, we will continue to build on the strength of our unique business model. Our local ownership and relationships is complemented by our extensive network of branch offices.

In enhancing our business analytics and information technology, we will continue to prioritize solutions aimed at meeting our clients’ needs and driving service improvements.

“Our strength is the entrepreneurial spirit developed over the years and it’s imperative we maintain that culture in an effort to maximize our potential for growth. In my new role, I’m ready for the challenge and excited for the path ahead.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

