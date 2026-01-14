Temu challenges Amazon for cross-border e-commerce dominance

Temu matched Amazon in cross-border e-commerce sales during 2025 with a 24% share of the market, highlighting the company’s blistering growth over the last three years, according to a survey by postal services provider International Post Corp.

In 2022, Temu’s international online sales represented 1% of the market. Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein, despite explosive sales between 2020 and 2023, has seen its market share level off at 9% over the past two years. Between 2018 and 2025, Wish lost 95% of its share, eBay lost 68% and AliExpress lost 33%.

Whether cross-border e-commerce continues to grow at the same pace in 2026 is an open question after the U.S. eliminated the de minimis rule that allowed duty-free, easy customs clearance for low-value shipments. Chinese e-tailers were forced to adjust their supply chain strategies in ways that increased logistics costs, raising the price of goods available to consumers and making products on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other websites more competitive. Meanwhile, Europe is also trying to crack down on cheap e-commerce sales from China.

Amazon and Temu together control almost half of the cross-border e-commerce market. (Source: IPC)

“Shein and Temu thrived in a unique window of deregulation and consumer appetite. But 2026 will be their toughest year yet — not because of competition, but because of tariffs and trade regulations that cut to the heart of their model,” said ECDB Chief Executive Officer Friedrich Schwandt, in a news release.