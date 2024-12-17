Texas trucking company’s equipment going on auction block

An online auction was underway Tuesday to sell some of the assets of intrastate trucking company D.A.F.S. Transport of Monahans, Texas, which operates primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

However, D.A.F.S. is continuing to operate and had not filed for bankruptcy protection as of late Tuesday.

The move comes nine months after a default judgment totaling over $275,000 was issued in April 2024 against D.A.F.S and Alfredo Sarinana Jr., the trucking company’s founder and CEO, in Monroe County Supreme Court in New York. Court documents state that D.A.F.S. and Sarinana failed to appear, answer or raise an objection to the complaint filed by Parkview Advance.

FreightWaves has reached out to Sarinana for comment.



