Texas trucking company’s equipment going on auction block

An online auction was underway Tuesday to sell some of the assets of intrastate trucking company D.A.F.S. Transport of Monahans, Texas, which operates primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.
However, D.A.F.S. is continuing to operate and had not filed for bankruptcy protection as of late Tuesday.
The move comes nine months after a default judgment totaling over $275,000 was issued in April 2024 against D.A.F.S and Alfredo Sarinana Jr., the trucking company’s founder and CEO, in Monroe County Supreme Court in New York. Court documents state that D.A.F.S. and Sarinana failed to appear, answer or raise an objection to the complaint filed by Parkview Advance.
FreightWaves has reached out to Sarinana for comment.
In February 2024, Parkview Advance LLC of Stamford, Connecticut, which provides business financing services, filed a civil suit against D.A.F.S., claiming the small trucking company, which supplies vacuum and belly dump trucking services for oilfield companies, breached the terms of multiple accounts receivable purchase agreements that were reached over a five-month period, from November 2022 to April 2023.
According to the suit, D.A.F.S. allegedly breached the terms of the agreements with Parkview Advance by “changing the designated bank account without [Parkview Advance’s] authorization, by placing a stop payment on [its] debits to the account” in an attempt to interfere with Parkview’s ability to collect the future receivables.
Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema Asset Management Group, is handling the online auction of more than 25 vacuum tank trailers and a number of Peterbilt and Freightliner Cascadia tractors. According to Orbitbid’s website, the D.A.F.S. auction is “part of ongoing operations and in cooperation with [a] secured creditor.” Parkview Advance was not specifically named as the creditor. However, the judgment stated that Parkview Advance was permitted to execute the recovery of funds from D.A.F.S. and Sarinana, both jointly and severally.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, D.A.F.S. Transport was granted its common carrier authority in January 2012. Its operating authority was reinstated and revoked three times over an eight-year period before being reinstated in February 2020. The company’s bodily injury and property damage coverage insurance remains active, according to FMCSA.
Do you have a news tip or story to share? Send Clarissa Hawes an email or message @cage_writer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Your name will not be used without your permission.