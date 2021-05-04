The Daily Dash: Navistar conducts second recall

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Navistar’s Class 8 truck recall, a congressional report into COVID relief loans, a potential merger and more.

The High Five

1. Navistar International Corp. is recalling certain LT and RH Class 8 trucks from the 2018 to 2020 model years for a second time and adding 2021 models because a connector rod defect could lead to an unintended engine stall. Alan Adler’s report

2. The latest report from the congressional oversight commission tasked with monitoring COVID relief loans showed that less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. was likely not as “critical to maintaining national security” as suggested by the Department of Defense and the Treasury. Todd Maiden’s story

3. Self-driving truck software startup Plus is reportedly in talks to merge with the same investor group that brought public electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc., school bus maker Blue Bird Corp. and flatbed logistics specialist Daseke Inc. Alan Adler with the details

4. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that a no-hire provision between two Pittsburgh-based logistics firms is not enforceable under commonwealth law. In its decision, the high court affirmed a Superior Court ruling that found the “no-hire, no-poach” agreement was an unreasonable restriction of free trade. Clarissa Hawes with more

5. Fireworks display companies have warned regulators that Fourth of July celebrations are at stake due to federal work-rule and electronic logging device (ELD) restrictions. John Gallagher from Washington

Five more to check out

Is ‘sureshoring’ the next big thing in cross-border trade?

Have carriers learned not to overextend their fleet expansion efforts?

UAW ends 13-day strike at Volvo with tentative contract agreement

Daily Infographic: Q1 2021 earnings comparison for truckload, LTL carriers

Make-A-Wish partners with UPS, Macy’s to grant boy’s wish