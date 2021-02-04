The Daily Dash: Schneider’s youth movement; UPS CEO talks UPS Freight sale

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Schneider National plans to invest in new equipment in 2021 as it seeks to lower the age of its tractors. Plus, UPS CEO Carol Tomé talks about the sale of UPS Freight, and the world reacts to Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon.
Youth movement
Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) plans to invest in new equipment to lower the age of its trucks in 2021, using a cash balance to help fund the initiative.
Todd Maiden explains the age Schneider is targeting: Schneider looks to ramp up investments in 2021
Everyone wins
UPS Inc.’s (NYSE: UPS) sale of its less-than-truckload business, UPS Freight, to Canadian firm TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSE: TFII) makes sense for both companies, UPS’ CEO said.
Mark Solomon has more: UPS CEO calls sale of UPS Freight to TFI a ‘win-win’
Bezos stepping down as CEO
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN founder, Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos will relinquish the CEO role during the third quarter, the company announced.
Mark Solomon has more on Bezos’ new role and who will succeed him: Bezos to relinquish Amazon CEO role in third quarter
Time to stand alone
Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) plans to create a separate company for its Daimler Truck business that would focus on zero-emissions vehicles and software that could lead to autonomous trucking.
Alan Adler has the details: Daimler will create stand-alone truck business
Did you miss this?
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was overwhelmingly confirmed as the next U.S. Department of Transportation secretary on Tuesday by the U.S. Senate.
John Gallagher has more on Mayor Pete: Pete Buttigieg confirmed as DOT secretary
