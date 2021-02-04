The Daily Dash: Schneider’s youth movement; UPS CEO talks UPS Freight sale

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Schneider National plans to invest in new equipment in 2021 as it seeks to lower the age of its tractors. Plus, UPS CEO Carol Tomé talks about the sale of UPS Freight, and the world reacts to Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon.

Youth movement

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) plans to invest in new equipment to lower the age of its trucks in 2021, using a cash balance to help fund the initiative.

Todd Maiden explains the age Schneider is targeting: Schneider looks to ramp up investments in 2021

Everyone wins

UPS Inc.’s (NYSE: UPS) sale of its less-than-truckload business, UPS Freight, to Canadian firm TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSE: TFII) makes sense for both companies, UPS’ CEO said.

Mark Solomon has more: UPS CEO calls sale of UPS Freight to TFI a ‘win-win’

Bezos stepping down as CEO

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN founder, Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos will relinquish the CEO role during the third quarter, the company announced.

Mark Solomon has more on Bezos’ new role and who will succeed him: Bezos to relinquish Amazon CEO role in third quarter

Time to stand alone

Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) plans to create a separate company for its Daimler Truck business that would focus on zero-emissions vehicles and software that could lead to autonomous trucking.

Alan Adler has the details: Daimler will create stand-alone truck business

Stories we think you’ll like:

Forward Air takes financial hit from cyberattack

Schneider Q4 ahead of forecasts, 2021 outlook in-line

Freight forwarder Steam Logistics launching truckload brokerage April 1

Meritor readies integrated electric powertrain for heavy-duty trucks

Robust January Class 8 truck orders come with a warning

Volume-flattening Roadcheck Week slated for early May

Competition intensifies for commercial vehicle battery makers

Transportation caving under weight of inventory

EKA Solutions ‘empowering small carriers’ through TMS

Did you miss this?

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was overwhelmingly confirmed as the next U.S. Department of Transportation secretary on Tuesday by the U.S. Senate.

John Gallagher has more on Mayor Pete: Pete Buttigieg confirmed as DOT secretary

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver