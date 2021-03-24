The Daily Dash: UPS CEO’s impact, McCarrier’s $8M Series A

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the shake-up at UPS by CEO Carol Tomé, MyCarrier’s round of funding, the 73 top women in transportation and more.

The High Five

1. In her first 10 months as UPS CEO, Carol Tomé has shaken the Big Brown oak with a ferocity unprecedented in the company’s history. Her moves have been wide-ranging, quick-hitting and counter to the “all-deliberate-speed” and paternalistic mentality that characterized UPS’ culture for nearly 114 years. Mark Solomon with the story: Is Carol robbing Peter to pay Paul at UPS?

2. MyCarrier, a software company with a less-than-truckload transportation management system for small and midsize shippers, announced it has raised an $8 million Series A venture capital round led by Greycroft and Lerer Hippeau. John Paul Hampstead with more: LTL platform MyCarrier raises $8M Series A

3. U.K. electric delivery van and bus startup Arrival Ltd. will build its second U.S. microfactory in Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of its U.S. headquarters. The SPAC-backed startup begins public trading Thursday. Alan Adler with additional details: Arrival sets second US microfactory as public trading nears

4. The Women in Trucking Association has named its Top Women to Watch in Transportation, a list of 73 women who were selected for significant career accomplishments in the past 12-18 months as well as efforts to promote gender diversity. The full list of honorees here: 73 honored as Top Women to Watch in Transportation

5. Nuvocargo recently updated its platform to include bilingual tracking features, as well as tools to provide shippers with more visibility for U.S.-Mexico cargo shipments. The new visibility tools triple the number of tracking points available for customers to monitor their cross-border shipment in real time on Nuvocargo’s platform. Noi Mahoney with the story: Nuvocargo upgrades cargo shipment visibility platform

Five more to check out

ACERTUS names former Truckstop.com exec Broberg CEO

Digital delivery company goPuff raises $1.15B

Old Dominion partners with digital payments provider Relay

Five NASCAR tracks with great truck parking

Why fleets shouldn’t dread 3G to 4G transition