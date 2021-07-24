The Log Book: Bestpass’ Tour de Cure funds diabetes research

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Bestpass employees raise funds for diabetes research and DriverReach partners with behavioral software to reach nontraditional driver candidates.

Bestpass’ Tour de Cure raises funds for diabetes research

The comprehensive payment platform Bestpass announced this week its employees, customers and partners raised $7,926 to support the American Diabetes Association (ADA) as it continues to provide educational resources and research programs to improve the lives of those affected by the disease.

The event Tour de Cure was created by the company’s employee-led committee Bestpass Gives. The group aims to build relationships across Bestpass’ departments by coming together to identify ways the company can give back to the community each quarter.

Bestpass Gives chose the ADA to support the high number of truck drivers affected by the disease.

“With some studies showing that there is a 50 percent higher occurrence of diabetes for professional truckers than the overall national average, the American Diabetes Association and its good work is a natural fit for our community efforts,” said Bestpass CEO Tom Fogarty.

The virtual bike race included customers and partners from around the country with 48 employees participating from the company. Three of those employees were honored as Champions to Stop Diabetes after raising over $1,000 for the event.

Bestpass employee participating in race for diabetes. (Photo: Bestpass-Instagram)

“I’m so pleased by all of the efforts by the Bestpass family to impact our communities for the better. We fielded a passionate, committed team to participate in the Tour de Cure this year, which enabled us to exceed our fundraising goal for the ADA Upstate New York chapter,” said Fogarty. “I am thankful to the ADA for the opportunity to work towards a healthier world, and Bestpass salutes the inspired efforts of our employees, customers, and partners in coming together for this awesome cause.”

DriverReach partners with JOBehaviors to find nontraditional candidates

In an effort to improve its customers’ recruiting and hiring efforts, hiring solutions provider DriverReach has partnered with assessment and analytics provider JOBehaviors to better assess available driver candidates.

“This integration will speed up the process for trucking company recruiters, and the mobile-friendly application will make it easier for drivers to get hired. By integrating the JOBehaviors solution with our system, we’re providing a more seamless process that will improve hiring success and driver satisfaction,” said Benton Landers, manager of strategic partnerships at DriverReach, in the release.

With just a 10-minute JOBehaviors assessment for applicants, recruiters will receive a behavioral rating for candidates enabling them to focus on those with the highest potential for success. The assessment has been especially helpful in identifying nontraditional hires within transportation.

“A challenge for many driver recruiters is in having the tools to identify quality candidates instead of people who may meet the minimum qualifications for a job but end up being poor performers,” said Mark Tinney, president of JOBehaviors. “With our behavior analytics, DriverReach customers can look beyond standard performance metrics when reviewing candidates to recruit drivers using a predictive measure of their performance potential.”

