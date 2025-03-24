Thousands of Teamsters rail workers ratify new national contract

In a significant win for rail workers across the United States, over 8,700 members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have voted to approve a new contract with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC).

The agreement covers workers from more than 20 railroads who bargained collectively through the NCCC. They include welders, track inspectors and electricians.

BMWED President Tony Cardwell in a release emphasized the broad representation of the union, stating, “Our members come from railroads of all classes from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania and everywhere in between.” He added that the collective bargaining approach allowed workers to “secure a great contract that will provide them with security and stability for years to come.”

Key highlights of the new contract: