Trade War Command Center quantifies import turmoil

‘Air pocket’ makes its way to port and intermodal volume

In April, numerous U.S. ports set records for import volume. The SONAR Trade War Command Center application shows expected steep month-over-month declines in import volumes based on a 14-day moving average of bookings by date of departure. Most notably, volume headed for the Port of Long Beach is down 36%. That port has the most relative exposure to China, which makes up more than 60% of its import volume. 

Six weeks after Liberation Day, the pause in imports in the China-to-U.S. trade lane is showing up clearly in the containerized rail intermodal volume dataset within SONAR, which can be accessed via the ORAIL tickers. Using a seven-day moving average, U.S. international intermodal volume is down 3.5% year over year after previously posting year-over-year gains. Month over month, U.S. international intermodal volume and international intermodal volume outbound from Southern California are down 3.4% and 11.1%, respectively.

