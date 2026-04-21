Trans-Pacific container rates rise, but there’s a catch

While the Strait of Hormuz remains a cynosure for global shipping, container rates on the benchmark Asia-U.S. trade lane continue their gradual rise.

“While the broader container market remains unaffected operationally by events surrounding the Iran war, fuel costs are still the main concern,” said Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) analyst Judah Levine, in a research note.

British security monitor UKMTO on Monday said it had received 33 reports of incidents affecting vessels operating in and around the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman. U.S. forces on Sunday fired on and disabled an Iranian container ship after it violated the blockade. Researcher Linerlytica reported that six MSC containerships made it through the strait Saturday after turning off their identification system. However, a number of CMA CGM vessels were turned back by Iranian forces, and an estimated 270,000 TEUs of capacity remain trapped in the Gulf.

Despite middling demand, the platform’s Baltic Index showed Asia-U.S. West Coast spot prices increased 7% to $2,653 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) this past week. Asia-U.S. East Coast prices rose 4% to $3,810 per FEU.